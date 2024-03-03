Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid Ride On Vinicius Junior's Two Goals, Hold Valencia 2-2 - In Pics

Vinicius Junior scored twice to lift Real Madrid to 2-2 against Valencia in a La Liga 2023-24 match on Sunday (March 3, 2024) in his first return to Mestalla Stadium where he was racially abused last season. Jude Bellingham was red-carded after the final whistle when he protested the referee’s decision to waive what would have been the winning goal, Associated Press reported. The referee said time expired just before Bellingham’s last-gasp header. Vinicius struck in the 50th and 76th minutes to wipe out first-half goals by Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 3, 2024
March 3, 2024
       
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

1/9
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia Photo: AP/Jose Breton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, third left, remonstrates after his goal was disallowed when referee Gil Manzano, center, who blew for time during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

2/9
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia Photo: AP/Jose Breton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Referee Gil Manzano gives a red card to Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham after the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

Advertisement
3/9
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia Photo: AP/Jose Breton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham reacts after his goal was disallowed when referee Gil Manzano blew for time during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

4/9
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia Photo: AP/Jose Breton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, is restrained as he argues with Valencia's Selim Amallah at the end of the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

Advertisement
5/9
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia Photo: AP/Jose Breton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby is stretchered off after getting an injury during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

Advertisement
6/9
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia Photo: AP/Jose Breton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, left, and Valencia's Diego Lopez battle for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

Advertisement
7/9
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia Photo: AP/Jose Breton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts after scoring his side's second goal during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

8/9
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia Photo: AP/Jose Breton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

9/9
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia Photo: AP/Jose Breton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, takes a shot during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

Tags

Football

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement