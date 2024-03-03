Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, third left, remonstrates after his goal was disallowed when referee Gil Manzano, center, who blew for time during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Referee Gil Manzano gives a red card to Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham after the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Advertisement
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham reacts after his goal was disallowed when referee Gil Manzano blew for time during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, is restrained as he argues with Valencia's Selim Amallah at the end of the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Advertisement
Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby is stretchered off after getting an injury during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Advertisement
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, left, and Valencia's Diego Lopez battle for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Advertisement
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts after scoring his side's second goal during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, takes a shot during the La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.