Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid Ride On Vinicius Junior's Two Goals, Hold Valencia 2-2 - In Pics

Vinicius Junior scored twice to lift Real Madrid to 2-2 against Valencia in a La Liga 2023-24 match on Sunday (March 3, 2024) in his first return to Mestalla Stadium where he was racially abused last season. Jude Bellingham was red-carded after the final whistle when he protested the referee’s decision to waive what would have been the winning goal, Associated Press reported. The referee said time expired just before Bellingham’s last-gasp header. Vinicius struck in the 50th and 76th minutes to wipe out first-half goals by Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk.