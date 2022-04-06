KKR Vs MI, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Mumbai Indians (45/1) Rebuild Via Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan

A match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians has been one of the most lopsided contests in IPL history. MI have a 22-7 win-loss record against KKR and the probability of another win is always high for the five-time IPL champions. But in IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians, winless in two games, are struggling to play their best game while Kolkata Knight Riders, with two wins and a loss, are the tournament pace-setters. Wednesday's floodlit match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will see big boys in action. While KKR will bank on Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, MI will want Kieron Pollard and skipper Rohit Sharma to come out all guns blazing. Get here live cricket scores of KKR vs MI.



20:04 PM IST: Varun gets Brevis

Dewald Brevis welcomes Varun Chakravarthy with a cracking six. The youngster hits with the turn clearing the deep mid-wicket boundary. Oh no. Brevis has been stumped in a flash by Sam Billings. He goes for 29.

19:59 PM IST: Powerplay

First six for 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis in IPL and first of the match. He gets a top edge off a Pat Cummins delivery. MI 35/1 (6)

19:55 PM IST: 'Baby AB' In Mood

Dewald Brevis is looking to make a mark on debut. The 'Baby AB' has already slammed for a couple of fours so far. MI 23/1 (5)

19:51 PM IST: Stats

At 18y 342d, Dewald Brevis is the fifth youngest overseas player to make an IPL debut. The others are Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (17y 11d), Sandeep Lamichanne (17y 283d), Mitchell Marsh (18y 170d) and Rashid Khan (18y 197d).

19:45 PM IST: Umesh Strikes

Umesh Yadav gives KKR a breakthrough. He gets Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma for 12-ball 3. Sam Billings takes a brilliant catch running backward. MI 7/1 (3)

19:41 PM IST: Great Start

Great start from Rasikh Salam on his KKR debut. The Jammu and Kashmir youngster just concedes three runs in his first over. MI 4/0 (2)

19:34 PM IST: Tidy First Over

Tidy opening over from Umesh Yadav. Just one run coming from the first six balls. MI 1/0 (1)

19:29 PM IST: Game On

Umesh Yadav with the ball for KKR. For MI, it's the regular pair of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Rohit is just five fours away from reaching the 500-mark.

19:15 PM IST: From U-19 World Cup To IPL Debut

From Player of the Series in the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2022 in West Indies, young South African opener Dewald Brevis has come a long way. He finished the tournament with 506 runs and is already being hailed as 'Baby AB' or AB de Villers 2.0.

19:13 PM IST: Captains Speak

Shreyas Iyer (KKR): We are comfortable chasing with a set target in mind. All the teams are equally good and we always have to take that winning mindset and try and back your abilities.

Rohit Sharma (MI): We were looking to bat first. We have to play good cricket overall and that is what we were prepared for.

19:08 PM IST: Team News

KKR: Pat Cummins comes in for Tim Southee and Rasikh Salam makes his debut replacing Shivam Mavi.

MI:Dewald Brevis makes his IPL debut and Suryakumar Yadav replaces Anmolpreet Singh.

19:06 PM IST: Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

19:00 PM IST: Toss

Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and Kolkata Knight Riders will bowl first.

18:52 PM IST: Pitch Report

The pitch looks fresh and the pace and bounce at this venue are lot quicker compared to the others in the IPL 2022. It is also the only venue when team batting first have won in both the games played so far.

18:35 PM IST: Pat Cummins Back In KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders will be boosted by the return of Australian Test captain Pat Cummins. The bowling all-rounder did not play the white ball series against Pakistan which ended with a victory for Australia in a one-off T20 match in Lahore. Cummins is likely to replace Sam Billings in the KKR Playing XI. A match-up between Cummins and MI's Ishan Kishan will be worth watching.

18:30 PM IST: No Promotion For Russell

The KKR team management has no plans to promote Andre Russell up the batting order. KKR head coach Brendon McCullum believes Russell, who bludgeoned Punjab Kings with a 31-ball 70 not out, will continue in his role as a finisher. Russell batted at No. 6 in the six-wicket win against PBKS in KKR's last match on April Fool's Day!

18:27 PM IST: Rohit vs Narine

A match between MI vs KKR has so many sub-plots. In 18 innings, Narine has dismissed Rohit Sharma seven times. Given the fact that Pat Cummins has got Ishan Kishan thrice in three innings, will KKR opt for Narine and Cummins to share the new ball?