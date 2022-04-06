IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Five Fours Away From Unique Feat – Statistical Highlights

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is five boundaries away from becoming the fifth batter in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to touch the magical figure of 500. The five-time IPL-winning skipper currently has 495 fours to his tally in 215 matches and can reach the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan tops the list with an astonishing 664 fours followed by Virat Kohli (549), David Warner (509) and Suresh Raina (506). Mumbai Indians have lost both their games in the IPL 2022 so far and are desperate to win against KKR to open their account. KKR have won two out of three games played so far.

In the most sixes in IPL list, Chris Gayle (357) and AB de Villiers (251) occupy the first two places followed by Rohit (230). MS Dhoni (222), Kieron Pollard (215) and Kohli (212) complete the top five. Mumbai Indians have a good record against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.

Out of the 29 matches played between the two teams, Mumbai Indians have won 22 times while KKR were successful in just seven encounters. In the last five games, Mumbai Indians have won four and lost just one against Kolkata

In IPL 2021, both teams won one and lost one. Mumbai Indians got better of Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs at Chennai before KKR turned the table by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi when the tournament got shifted to UAE due to a COVID-19 breach in India.

Other Stats

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer scored 359 runs at an average of 32.63 and a strike rate of 117.32 in 14 innings of as many matches against Mumbai Indians in the IPL.