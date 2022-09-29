Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Jasprit Bumrah To Miss ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 - Report

Jasprit Bumrah had also missed out on the Asia Cup 2022 due to back spasms.

Jasprit Bumrah had also missed the Asia Cup 2022 due to injury.
Jasprit Bumrah had also missed the Asia Cup 2022 due to injury. Twitter (@Jaspritbumrah93)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 3:31 pm

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to the team's chances in the ICC event.

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months. (More Cricket News)

"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery. 

Jasprit Bumrah Ravindra Jadeja T20 World Cup 2022 Sports Injury Cricket India National Cricket Team BCCI
