BM Birla Cup 2025: Rajasthan Polo Club Beat Suhana All Stars In The Semis

Powered by South African star Lance Watson's five goals, the Jaipur Polo Club defeated Suhana All Stars 8-4 in their semi-final match of the BM Birla Cup 2025 in Jaipur on October 12. Watson opened the scoring in the second minute as a dominant Jaipur took a 3-0 lead in the first chukker at the Rajasthan Polo Club. HH Maharaja Padmanabh Singh, who scored twice in the match, took his overall tally for the tournament to 13 goals. They set up a final date with Dynamix Achievers.

BM Birla Cup 2025 Rajasthan Polo Club Vs Suhana All Stars Polo match_1
BM Birla Cup 2025: Rajasthan Polo Club vs Suhana All Stars | Photo: Jaipur Polo Team
BM Birla Cup 2025 Rajasthan Polo Club Vs Suhana All Stars Polo match_2
BM Birla Cup 2025 Rajasthan Polo Club Vs Suhana All Stars Polo match_3
BM Birla Cup 2025 Rajasthan Polo Club Vs Suhana All Stars Polo match_4
BM Birla Cup 2025 Rajasthan Polo Club Vs Suhana All Stars Polo match_5
BM Birla Cup 2025 Rajasthan Polo Club Vs Suhana All Stars Polo match_6
BM Birla Cup 2025 Rajasthan Polo Club Vs Suhana All Stars Polo match_7
