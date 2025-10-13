Sports

BM Birla Cup 2025: Rajasthan Polo Club Beat Suhana All Stars In The Semis

Powered by South African star Lance Watson's five goals, the Jaipur Polo Club defeated Suhana All Stars 8-4 in their semi-final match of the BM Birla Cup 2025 in Jaipur on October 12. Watson opened the scoring in the second minute as a dominant Jaipur took a 3-0 lead in the first chukker at the Rajasthan Polo Club. HH Maharaja Padmanabh Singh, who scored twice in the match, took his overall tally for the tournament to 13 goals. They set up a final date with Dynamix Achievers.