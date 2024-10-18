Sports

Vivaan and Anantjeet Bring India's Medal Tally To Four On Closing Day Of ISSF World Cup Final 2024 - In Pics

Jaipur's Vivaan Kapoor and Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka brought joy to home fans on the final day of the ISSF World Cup Final in New Delhi 2024. Vivaan captured silver, his first individual ISSF medal at the senior level in men’s trap, while Anantjeet secured bronze in men’s skeet at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Earlier in the week, Sonam Maskar earned silver in the women’s 10m air rifle, and Akhil Sheoran claimed bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions. These performances brought India’s medal tally to four, with two silver and two bronze medals, placing them ninth in the standings. China topped the table with five golds and three bronze medals, followed by Italy and Germany with golds as part of their medal haul.

International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup Final 2024_Anantjeet Singh Naruka
ISSF World Cup: India's Anantjeet Singh Naruka celebrates bronze medal | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

India's Anantjeet Singh Naruka celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the Skeet men's final, at the ISSF World Cup, in New Delhi.

2/8
International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup Final 2024_Vivaan Kapoor
ISSF World Cup: India’s Vivaan Kapoor celebrates after the Men Trap final | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
India’s Vivaan Kapoor celebrates after the Men Trap final event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final, in New Delhi.

3/8
International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup Final 2024_Akhil Sheoran
ISSF World Cup: Akhil Sheoran of India poses with his bronze medal | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Akhil Sheoran of India poses for photographs after winning bronze medal in the 50m Rifle 3 position men's event at the ISSF World Cup Final 2024, in New Delhi.

4/8
International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup Final 2024_Sonam Uttam Maskar
ISSF World Cup: Indian shooter Sonam Uttam Maskar after winning the silver medal | Photo: PTI
Indian shooter Sonam Uttam Maskar speaks with the media after winning the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup Final 2024, in New Delhi.

5/8
International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup Final 2024_Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
ISSF World Cup: Men's Skeet event bronze medalist India’s Anant Jeet Singh Naruka | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Bronze medalist India’s Anant Jeet Singh Naruka poses for photos with the medal at the podium during the presentation ceremony for the Men's Skeet event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final, in New Delhi.

6/8
International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup Final 2024_Vivaan Kapoor
ISSF World Cup: Men Trap final event medal ceremony | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Gold medalist China’s Qi Ying (C), Silver medalist India’s Vivaan Kapoor (L) and Bronze medalist Turkey's Tolga N Tuncer celebrate after the Men Trap final event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final, in New Delhi.

7/8
International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup Final 2024_Akhil Sheoran
ISSF World Cup: 50m Rifle 3 position men's event medal ceremony | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Gold medalist Istvan Peni (C) of Hungary with silver medal winner Jiri Privratsy (L) of Czech Republic and bronze medallist Akhil Sheoran of India at the presentation ceremony of 50m Rifle 3 position men's event at the ISSF World Cup Final 2024, in New Delhi.

8/8
International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup Final 2024_
ISSF World Cup: Silver medalist India’s Vivaan Kapoor during Men Trap Final event medal ceremony | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Silver medalist India’s Vivaan Kapoor at the podium during the presentation ceremony for the Men Trap Final event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final, in New Delhi.

