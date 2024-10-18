Sports

Vivaan and Anantjeet Bring India's Medal Tally To Four On Closing Day Of ISSF World Cup Final 2024 - In Pics

Jaipur's Vivaan Kapoor and Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka brought joy to home fans on the final day of the ISSF World Cup Final in New Delhi 2024. Vivaan captured silver, his first individual ISSF medal at the senior level in men’s trap, while Anantjeet secured bronze in men’s skeet at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Earlier in the week, Sonam Maskar earned silver in the women’s 10m air rifle, and Akhil Sheoran claimed bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions. These performances brought India’s medal tally to four, with two silver and two bronze medals, placing them ninth in the standings. China topped the table with five golds and three bronze medals, followed by Italy and Germany with golds as part of their medal haul.