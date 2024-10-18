India's Anantjeet Singh Naruka celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the Skeet men's final, at the ISSF World Cup, in New Delhi.
India’s Vivaan Kapoor celebrates after the Men Trap final event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final, in New Delhi.
Akhil Sheoran of India poses for photographs after winning bronze medal in the 50m Rifle 3 position men's event at the ISSF World Cup Final 2024, in New Delhi.
Indian shooter Sonam Uttam Maskar speaks with the media after winning the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup Final 2024, in New Delhi.
Bronze medalist India’s Anant Jeet Singh Naruka poses for photos with the medal at the podium during the presentation ceremony for the Men's Skeet event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final, in New Delhi.
Gold medalist China’s Qi Ying (C), Silver medalist India’s Vivaan Kapoor (L) and Bronze medalist Turkey's Tolga N Tuncer celebrate after the Men Trap final event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final, in New Delhi.
Gold medalist Istvan Peni (C) of Hungary with silver medal winner Jiri Privratsy (L) of Czech Republic and bronze medallist Akhil Sheoran of India at the presentation ceremony of 50m Rifle 3 position men's event at the ISSF World Cup Final 2024, in New Delhi.
Silver medalist India’s Vivaan Kapoor at the podium during the presentation ceremony for the Men Trap Final event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final, in New Delhi.