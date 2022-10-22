Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Ends In A Stalemate As Both Share Points

Despite their away disadvantage, Jamshedpur FC successfully thwarted numerous challenges thrown at them by the hosts, ending the match at 1-1.

Jamshedpur FC secured their first points of ISL 2022-23.
Jamshedpur FC secured their first points of ISL 2022-23. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 10:00 pm

Mumbai City FC dominated possession but were held to a 1-1 draw by Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League match at Mumbai on Saturday. (More Football News)

Lallianzuala Chhangte put the hosts in front after eight minutes before Daniel Chukwu levelled the score four minutes later. 

Jamshedpur's star player from last season, Greg Stewart, was threatening in attack and made the assist for Mumbai's goal, but was neutralized by his former club for the rest of the game.

In the opening stages of the game, both sides tested the waters in the final third. Jamshedpur FC won a corner in the second minute of the game, but Wellington Priori's ball was too high for any of the players to reach. 

At the other end, Bipin Singh found Stewart with a brilliant cross from the left flank. The Scot was unmarked, but his header was straight at the keeper.

Eight minutes into the game, the deadlock was broken. Stewart played in a low ball across the face of the goal, as Chhangte darted towards it to bury it. Four minutes later, parity was restored. Priori's long throw from the right was flicked on by Sawyer before Chukwu rose highest to head the ball into the top-right corner.

In the final quarter of the game, Mumbai City FC did not take their foot off the pedal and continued to press Jamshedpur FC into their own half. The visitors dealt with the pressure well and relied on rare counters to move forward. Opportunities fell to both sides in the dying moments of the game, but neither side capitalised on them as the game ended in a stalemate.

The Islanders will travel south to face Kerala Blasters FC in their next game on 28th October, Friday, while The Red Miners will return home to host NorthEast United FC on 30th October, Sunday.

Related stories

ISL 2022-23: Redeem Tlang, Noah Sadaoui On Scoresheet As FC Goa Overpower Chennaiyin FC 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva On Target As East Bengal Beat NorthEast United FC For First Victory

Tags

Sports Football Indian Super League (ISL) Mumbai City FC Jamshedpur FC Indian Football Indian Football Live Telecast Sports News Kerala Blasters FC

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read