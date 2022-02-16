Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC Play Out 2-2 Draw To Dent Slim Semifinal Hopes

After the draw on Wednesday night at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC stayed at 7th and 8th spots in table, respectively.

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC Play Out 2-2 Draw To Dent Slim Semifinal Hopes
Chennaiyin FC's Nerijus Valskis heads the ball to score a goal on Wednesday. ISL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 11:38 pm

Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC dashed their semifinal aspirations after they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Both teams had to win this game in order to keep their slim chances alive but a stalemate means while they are mathematically still not out, their chances of making the cut are all but over.

Rahim Ali (2nd) opened the scoring for Chennaiyin before Javi Hernandez (18th) pulled one back for Odisha for Jonathas Cristian (51st) to help them go in front in the second half. But Nerijus Valskis found the back of the net for Chennaiyin to ensure their rivals don't get all three points.

Chennaiyin remained in eighth place with 20 points from 17 matches while Odisha stayed in seventh spot having 22 points from 17 matches.

Related stories

Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Goal Drought As Manchester United Beat Brighton 2-0 In Premier League

Champions League, PSG 1-0 Real Madrid: Lionel Messi Misses Penalty Before Kylian Mbappe's Winner

ISL 2021-22: Manvir Singh’s Brace Helps ATK Mohun Bagan Beat FC Goa 2-0

Chennaiyin nosed ahead inside the first two minutes, Rahim Ali tucking in a free-kick from Nerijus Valskis which was initially blocked but fell to the striker who was unmarked at the far post.

It was all Chennaiyin in the opening 15 odd minutes but Sabir Pasha -- in charge of the team after Bozidar Bandovic parted ways with the club -- saw his team not being able to make the most of the great start.

Javi equalised in the 18th minute after some brilliant off-the-ball movement saw him get past his markers to then play a one-two with Jonathas Cristian and curl the ball with his left foot from outside the box and into the back of the net.

Chennaiyin tried to keep more of the ball after the equaliser with Ariel Borysiuk's ambitious attempt from yards outside the box flying over the bar.

Borysiuk did better with another effort closer to halftime but the ball just missed the target to sail over the bar.

Jonathas then forced Debjit Majumder into a good save as the referee blew the whistle for halftime.

Odisha started on the front foot in the second half and Jonathas helped them take the lead for the first time in the game, smashing home off a rebound after Chennaiyin defenders failed to clear the ball inside the area. 

Soon after, Jonathas chipped an effort before Valskis nodded in a powerful header into the bottom corner from a cross.

Tags

Sports Football ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC Chennaiyin FC Nerijus Valskis Javi Hernandez Jonathas
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022: India Women Suffer Narrow Defeat To Malaysia

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022: India Women Suffer Narrow Defeat To Malaysia

IND Vs WI, 1st T20: Middle Order Takes India Home After Ravi Bishnoi's Memorable Debut At Eden Gardens

IND Vs WI: Ravi Bishnoi Makes Dream India Debut, Strikes Twice In An Over Vs West Indies 

Stop Talking About Virat Kohli's Form: Rohit Sharma Tells Media

IND Vs WI, 1st T20: India Ease Past West Indies By 6 Wickets, Lead Series 1-0 - Highlights

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti