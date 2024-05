Sports

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan's Centuries Help GT Beat CSK By 35 Runs - In Pics

Gujarat Titans have kept their playoff hopes alive with a 35-run victory over Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. After being invited to bat first, GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan added 210 runs for the first wicket, completing their centuries in the process. GT managed to set a target of 232 runs for CSK to win. In response, CSK had a difficult start, but Daryl Mitchell (63 off 34) and Moeen Ali (56 off 36) shared a 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket to keep their team in the hunt. However, the target was too high, and CSK were eventually restricted to 196 for 8 in 20 overs.