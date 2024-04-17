Sports

IPL 2024: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps RR Beat KKR By Two Wickets In Nail-biter - In Pics

Rajasthan Royals achieved the biggest run chase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. The Knight Riders were asked to bat first and rode on Sunil Narine's 56-ball 109 to score 223/6 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, the Royals were in trouble initially, but Jos Buttler blasted his way to an unbeaten 60-ball 107 to complete the chase on the last ball of the match. Narine smashed his maiden IPL century and batted till the 18th over, first partnering with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) for 85 runs and then adding 51 runs with Andre Russell (13). However, it was Buttler's seventh IPL ton that did the job for the Royals and secured the victory for his team from a difficult position.

IPL 2024: KKR Vs RR

Rajasthan Royals players celebrate their win against Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Kolkata.

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler and Avesh Khan celebrate their win against Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Kolkata.

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata.

Rajasthan Royals' Rovman Powell plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata.

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine celebrates scoring a century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Phil Salt plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata.

