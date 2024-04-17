Sports

IPL 2024: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps RR Beat KKR By Two Wickets In Nail-biter - In Pics

Rajasthan Royals achieved the biggest run chase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. The Knight Riders were asked to bat first and rode on Sunil Narine's 56-ball 109 to score 223/6 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, the Royals were in trouble initially, but Jos Buttler blasted his way to an unbeaten 60-ball 107 to complete the chase on the last ball of the match. Narine smashed his maiden IPL century and batted till the 18th over, first partnering with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) for 85 runs and then adding 51 runs with Andre Russell (13). However, it was Buttler's seventh IPL ton that did the job for the Royals and secured the victory for his team from a difficult position.