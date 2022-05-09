IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians Batsman, Ruled Out Of Tournament Due To Injury

In a big blow to five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the ongoing 15th edition of the tournament. He has suffered a muscle injury on his left hand that will keep him out of the rest of IPL 2022.

The 31-year-old right-handed batsman sustained the injury during Mumbai Indians' IPL 2022 match against Gujarat Titans on May 6. He has now been advised to rest.

Suryakumar Yadav has been the backbone of Mumbai Indians’ batting line up for a long time. He missed a couple of opening matches for the side this season due to a hairline fracture on his thumb. But when he returned back to the playing XI after his recovery, he bolstered the batting line-up of the side.

In IPL 2022, Suryakumar Yadav scored 303 runs for Mumbai Indians across eight games at an average of 43.29 and a strike rate of 145.67. He scored three fifties for the team with a highest score of 68 not out.

“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team,” said MI in a statement.

Talking about Mumbai Indians, the side has lost eight out of the 10 games played in IPL 2022 so far. With four points, the Rohit Sharma-led team is at the bottom spot in the table. They are already out of the playoff race after losing their first eight games this season.

On the other hand, newbies Lucknow Super Giants top the IPL 2022 table with 16 points from 11 games, while another newcomer Gujarat Titans follow them at the number two spot with as many points.