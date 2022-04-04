IPL 2022, SRH Vs LSG: Live Streaming Details, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants play against each other at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai in the 12th match of IPL 2022 on Monday. While SRH will be eyeing their first win of IPL 2022, LSG will aim their second win of the ongoing edition. (IPL 2022 SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE)

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the SRH vs LSG live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: The side has played just one match and lost it convincingly to Rajasthan Royals. The silver lining for them in the loss were the knocks of Aiden Markram (57 not out off 41) and Washington Sundar (40 off 14). SRH would look to put a better bowling performance in the upcoming game against LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants: After the failure in the first game, their openers bounced back beautifully against Chennai Super Kings in the game that followed. Both KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock were impressive in the match against CSK. However, what would please the team more is the form of Evin Lewis, who scored 55 not out off 23 balls in the match. Ayush Badoni is another star in the making and LSG would expect him to keep firing in the tournament.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be playing for the first time against each other in IPL 2022 as the former team has joined the tournament this year.

VENUE AND PITCH

Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium will host the SRH vs LSG match on Monday. Three matches have taken place at the venue and the teams batting second have won twice. Given the SRH vs LSG match will take place at night, chasing will be easy under dew.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan