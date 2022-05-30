Monday, May 30, 2022
IPL 2022 Sets A New Record Of Sixes, Rajasthan Royals Top List

While Rajasthan Royals hit 137 of the overall 1062 sixes in the season, Gujarat Titans with 79 to their credit took the bottom spot on the list.

Jos Buttler hit most sixes in IPL 2022 among players with 45 to his credit. IPL

Updated: 30 May 2022 5:17 pm

A new record of sixes was set in a single edition of Indian Premier League when 1062 sixes were smashed by 112 batsmen in 148 innings of 74 matches in IPL 2022 which ended on Sunday.

Before this, 872 sixes by 93 batsmen in 120 innings of 60 matches in 2018 were the most in a single edition of IPL. Meanwhile, a total number of 78 batsmen hit 734 sixes in the last edition.

It all started with Chennai Super Kings’ Robin Uthappa smashing Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer Umesh Yadav for the first six of the tournament in the opening game while Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill hit the final one off Rajasthan Royals’ left-arm medium fast bowler Obed McCoy in the final.

Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler topped the list of six-hitters with 45 sixes in 17 innings of as many matches. Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone followed him with 34 sixes in 14 innings of as many matches. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell ended at the third position with 32 sixes in 12 innings of 14 matches.

As far as teams are concerned, Rajasthan Royals hit the most sixes in IPL 2022. Nine players from the franchise contributed with 137 sixes of the 1062 overall sixes in the season. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans’ nine players hit 79 sixes in 16 matches which is fewest among the 10 teams.

SIXES BY EACH TEAM IN INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2022

Team - Matches - Sixes - Players - Most Sixes

Rajasthan Royals - 17 - 137 - 9 - Jos Buttler (45 sixes)
Lucknow Super - Giants - 15 - 115 - 13 - Lokesh Rahul (30 sixes)
Kolkata Knight Riders - 14 - 113 - 12 - Andre Russell (32 sixes)
Punjab Kings - 14 - 110 - 12 - Liam Livingstone (34sixes)
Delhi Capitals - 14 - 106 - 11 - Rovman Powell (22 sixes)
Chennai Super Kings - 14 - 103 - 12 - Shivam Dube (16 sixes)
Royal Challengers - 16 - 102 - 12 - Dinesh Karthik (22 sixes )
Mumbai Indians - 14 - 100 - 11 – Tim David/Suryakumar Yadav/Tilak Varma (16 sixes each)
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 14 - 97 - 11 - Nicholas Pooran (21 sixes)
Gujarat Titans - 16 - 79 - 9 - David Miller (23 sixes)
Total - 74 - 1062 - 112 - Jos Buttler (45 sixes)

