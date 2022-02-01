IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Live Streaming: Players, Slabs, Available Purse, Date, Time And Venue

Some of the biggest names in world cricket have enlisted themselves for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. But not all of them will get to play in the cash-rich T20 tournament. (More Cricket News)

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Tuesday finalised the list of players for the two-day auction, to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

In December, the eight players have announced their retention list. As expected, the legends of the game -- MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, etc -- were retained, but there were some big surprises. Check HERE the list of retained players.

It was followed by the two new franchises announcing their initial buys before the mega auction.

Here's all you need to know about IPL 2022 mega auction

The players

As many as 1214 players had registered for the IPL 2022, but it was reduced to 590 players. This final list also includes 44 new names that were registered in the auction pool upon the request of the ten franchises.

48 players are in the top bracket with a base price of Rs 2 crore. There are 20 players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 are in the list with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

Marquee Players

Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult.

Players In INR 2 Crore Bracket

Ravichandran Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, David Miller, Suresh Raina, Jason Roy, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Sam Billings, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Matthew Wade, Deepak Chahar, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Mark Wood, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adil Rashid, Imran Tahir, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Zadran, Chris Jordan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Evin Lewis, Jofra Archer, James Vince, Marchant de Lange, Saqib Mahmood, Ashton Agar, David Willey, Craig Overton.

Countries and caps

Among the 590 (370 Indians and 220 overseas) cricketers, a total of 228 are capped players while 355 are uncapped and seven belong to associate nations. The country-wise breakdown is here:

Afghanistan: 17; Australia: 47; Bangladesh: 5; England: 24; Ireland: 5; New Zealand: 24; South Africa: 33; Sri Lanka: 23; West Indies: 34; Zimbabwe: 1; Namibia: 3; Nepal: 1; Scotland: 2; USA: 1.

Check the full list of players HERE.

The teams

With the addition of Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises, the IPL has become a ten-team affair. The teams are: Ahmedabad (not named yet), Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here's how the teams can fill their squads:

Read: Teams - Available Purse (INR) - Slots - Overseas

Ahmedabad - 52 Cr - 22 - 7;

Chennai Super Kings: 48 Cr - 21 - 7;

Delhi Capitals: 47.5 Cr - 21 - 7;

Kolkata Knight Riders: 48 Cr - 21 - 6;

Lucknow Super Giants: 59 Cr - 22 - 7;

Mumbai Indians: 48 Cr - 21 - 7;

Punjab Kings: 72 Cr - 23 - 8;

Rajasthan Royals: 62 Cr - 22 - 7;

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 57 Cr - 22 - 7;

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 68 Cr - 22 - 7.

The Auction

As usual, the auction will start with the marquee players, followed by capped players by traits -- batters, all-rounders, wicket-keepers, pacers and spinners; then the uncapped players.

The accelerated auction will start after player no 161 in the revised register, reports Cricbuzz quoting a BCCI mailer.

"For your planning purposes please note, subject to timings it is envisaged that the accelerated process will start after player no.161. The first accelerated process will cover all the players from 162 - 590. Franchises will be asked to nominate a set number of players from this group by 10 pm on the evening of 12th February," the portal shared a BCCI e-mail.

"Once these players (162-590) have been presented, franchises will be requested to submit the names of players (unpresented / unsold) from all those on the full list of 590 for further accelerated presentation. This will be covered in more detail at the auction briefing on 11th February 2022."

There will be a mock auction on February 11.

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Timings are yet to be anncounced.

Last year, Hugh Edmeades conducted the auction.