Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
IPL 2022: Jofra Archer Aims To Start Fresh After Bagging Rs 8 Crore Deal With Mumbai Indians

England pacer Jofra Archer, who is currently recuperating an elbow injury, will be unavailable in the upcoming season of IPL. M picked him up with a view to competing in 2023 and 2024 editions.

England pacer Jofra Archer has been out of action for close to one year now due to injury. IPL

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 2:59 pm

England pacer Jofra Archer, who landed an Rs 8 crore deal with the Mumbai Indians despite being unavailable for this year’s IPL due to injury, says signing up with the franchise is like ‘starting a new chapter’ in his career.

More Cricket News | IPL Auction 2022 Highlighs

Archer was bought by the five-time IPL champions on the second day of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. He won’t be playing in this season's IPL as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, but was given permission to enter the auction with a view to compete in the 2023 and 2024 tournaments.

“I am super excited to be joining the Mumbai Indians. It has been a franchise that was really close to my heart and I always wanted to play for them as long as I could have remembered watching IPL cricket,” he said in a video posted on the Instagram handle of MI.

“I am so glad that I have finally got the opportunity to represent such an amazing franchise. I am also going to get a chance to play with some of the biggest stars in the world. So, I am really looking forward to starting a new chapter. See you guys soon.”

Earlier on Sunday, explaining the rationale behind picking Archer, MI owner Akash Ambani had said, “... of course he (Archer) is not available this year but when he is fit and available, I believe that with (Jasprit Bumrah) he will make a formidable partnership."

Former India pacer and MI's director of cricket operations, Zaheer Khan said the prospect of witnessing Bumrah and Archer bowling in tandem will be worth the wait. “You are eagerly waiting for the partnership to go on the field and so am I,” he said.

“To see two legendary fast bowlers bowling in tandem and I'm glad that it seems possible and will be worth the wait.”

Tags

Sports Indian Premier League 2022 Auctions IPL 2022 Player Auctions Jofra Archer Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Akash Ambani Rajasthan Royals Cricket
