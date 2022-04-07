Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
IPL 2022: A Double Century Of Sixes In Indian Premier League 15 - Stats Highlights

As many as 66 batters hit 214 sixes so far in IPL 2022. The record for the fastest 200 sixes in a single edition of IPL has also been equalled. Check all the numbers here.

Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler leads the most sixes chart in IPL 2022 with 14 sixes in three innings. Photo: BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 2:01 pm

Mumbai Indians’ middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav hit the 200th six in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The second and final six off Sunil Narine during his 52-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday (April 6) was the 200th maximum in the 27th innings of match 14 this season.

The record for the fastest 200 sixes in a single edition of IPL was also equalled. A double century of sixes was completed in the 27th innings of the 14th match in 2018.

The 200th sixth came in the 57th innings of the 29th match in the 2013 edition which is the slowest to this milestone. The 200th six was hit in the 32nd innings of the 16th match last year.

As many as 66 batters have hit a combined 214 sixes so far with Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler leading the charts with 14 sixes in three innings. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell is second with 12 sixes in three innings of four matches. Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson is third with nine sixes in three innings.

As far as teams are concerned, Rajasthan Royals have hit the most sixes that the tournament has seen thus far. Five Rajasthan players have contributed 36 in the 214 sixes hit so far in IPL 2022.

Punjab Kings’ batters (10) have hit most sixes than any other team. Gujarat Titans’ four players hit 10 sixes in two matches which is the fewest among the 10 teams.

SIXES BY EACH TEAM IN INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE-15
(Team - M - Sixes - Players - Most Sixes)

Rajasthan Royals - 3 - 36 - 5 - Jos Buttler (14 sixes);
Punjab Kings - 3 - 33 - 10 - Liam Livingstone/ Bhanuka Rajapaksa (8 each);
Kolkata Knight Riders - 4 - 30 - 8 - Andre Russell (12 sixes);
Mumbai Indians - 3 - 23 - 8 - Tilak Varma (7 sixes);
Bangalore Challengers - 3 - 23 - 7 - Faf du Plessis (7 sixes);
Lucknow Super Giants - 3 - 20 - 6 - Deepak Hooda (6 sixes);
Chennai Super Kings - 3 - 18 - 7 - Shivan Dube (5 sixes);
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 - 11 - 6 - Romario Shepherd (3 sixes);
Delhi Capitals - 2 - 10 - 5 - Axar Patel/Lalit Yadav (3 sixes each);
Gujarat Titans - 2 - 10 - 4 - Shubman Gill - (4 sixes).

Total - 14 - 214 - 66 - Jos Buttler (14 sixes).

