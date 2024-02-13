International League T20 2024, Eliminator Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Vs Dubai Capitals Cricket Match

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals have the last chance to proceed further in the race for the title of the International League T20 2024 when they meet in the Eliminator on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. The winner of the clash will lock horns with the loser of Qualifier 1 and fight for a seat in the final. (More Cricket News)
Sunil Narine's Knight Riders have some quality players in the squad. In Jason Roy, Ravi Bopara and Sam Hain, Knight Riders have a destructive English batting line-up with Narine himself taking the charge with Joe Clarke. Fabian Allen and Imad Wasim also help Narine in the spin department. David Willey, Joshua Little and Ali Khan provide a good pace attack.
Advertisement
Sam Billings-led Capitals have some power-hitters in their squad. Sikandar Raza, Tom Banton and Ben Dunk assist the captain in the batting department whereas Paul Van Meekeren, Richard Ngarava, Scott Kuggeleijn and Kane Richardson power the pace attack.
Advertisement
The winner will play the virtual semi-final against the loser of qualifier 1 played between Gulf Giants and MI Emirates. The team, which will lose on Tuesday, will end its journey in the tournament.
Advertisement
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Squads:
: Jason Roy, Michael-Kyle Pepper(w), Joe Clarke, Alishan Sharafu, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Sagar Kalyan, David Willey, Sunil Narine(c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Ravi Bopara, Marchant de Lange, Sam Hain, Andries Gous, Jake Lintott, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Matiullah Khan
: Tom Banton, Max Holden, Leus du Plooy, Sam Billings(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Ben Dunk, Dasun Shanaka, Scott Kuggeleijn, Olly Stone, Akif Raja, Haider Ali, Zahir Khan, Roelof van der Merwe, Kane Richardson, Paul van Meekeren, Richard Ngarava, Rovman Powell, Vriitya Aravind, Rahul Chopra, Abdul Ghaffar
Advertisement
When the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Eliminator match of I-League T20 2024 will be played?
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Eliminator match of I-League T20 2024 will be played on Tuesday, 13 February 2024. The game will start at 8:00 PM IST.
Where the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Eliminator match of I-League T20 2024 will be played?
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Eliminator match of I-League T20 2024 will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Where can we live stream the MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Qualifier 1 match of I-League T20 2024?
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Eliminator match of I-League T20 2024 will be broadcast on Zee TV HD, Zee TV, Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India and Sri Lanka. In Pakistan, it can be watched on A Sports and Geo Super TV channels whereas in the United Kingdom, the match can be watched on the Sky Sports Cricket channel.