International League T20 2024, Eliminator Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Vs Dubai Capitals Cricket Match

Where the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Eliminator match of I-League T20 2024 will be played?

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Eliminator match of I-League T20 2024 will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Where can we live stream the MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Qualifier 1 match of I-League T20 2024?

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Eliminator match of I-League T20 2024 will be broadcast on Zee TV HD, Zee TV, Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India and Sri Lanka. In Pakistan, it can be watched on A Sports and Geo Super TV channels whereas in the United Kingdom, the match can be watched on the Sky Sports Cricket channel.