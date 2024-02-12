Sports

International League T20 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Gulf Giants Vs MI Emirates Cricket Match

Gulf Giants will face MI Emirates in the first qualifier of the International League T20 2024 on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Here's the live streaming, squads and other details of the MIE Vs GG match

February 12, 2024

MI Emirates fans cheering for their team in International League T20 2024. Photo: X/ @ILT20Official
Defending champions Gulf Giants will take on last year's runner-ups MI Emirates in the first qualifier match of the ongoing International League T20 2024 on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. The winner of the match will proceed to the final. (More Cricket News)

Gulf Giants and MI Emirates are the top-two teams of the league in the points table and the losing team will play in the second qualifier on Thursday against the winner of the eliminator which will be played between the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals on Tuesday.

Many players have left the league due to the ongoing bilateral ODI series between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan and the T20I series between Australia and West Indies. Despite many problems, James Vince's Giants are eyeing another final place and to win the title eventually.

MI Emirates have Dwayne Bravo, Keiron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu who are expected to excel in the important match. Trent Boult is leading the bowling attack. For Giants, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Lynn can change the game single-handedly.

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Squads:

MI Emirates Squads: Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Asif Khan, Corey Anderson, Dan Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Chris Benjamin

Gulf Giants Squads: Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince (c), Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Zuhaib Zubair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimron Hetmyer, Usman Khan, Blessing Muzarabani

Live Streaming Details for the International League T20 2024 Qualifier 1 match between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants:

When the MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Qualifier 1 match of I-League T20 2024 will be played?

The MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Qualifier 1 match of I-League T20 2024 will be played on Wednesday, 14 February 2024. The game will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Where the MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Qualifier 1 match of I-League T20 2024 will be played?

The MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Qualifier 1 match of I-League T20 2024 will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Where can we live stream the MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Qualifier 1 match of I-League T20 2024?

The MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Qualifier 1 match of I-League T20 2024 will be broadcast on Zee TV HD, Zee TV, Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India and Sri Lanka. In Pakistan, it can be watched on A Sports and Geo Super TV channels where as in the United Kingdom, the match can be watched on the Sky Sports Cricket channel.

