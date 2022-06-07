Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Indonesia Open Badminton: Aakarshi Kashyap, Sumeeth Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa Enter Main Draw

Aakarshi Kashyap, who had claimed the top spot in the national selection trials, defeated Thailand's Sirada Roongpiboonsopit 13-21 21-9 21-9.

Aakarshi Kashyap will face USA's Beiwen Zhang next. Courtesy: Twitter

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 10:18 pm

Talented Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap notched up a hard-fought win over Thailand's Sirada Roongpiboonsopit in the women's singles qualifying round to enter the main draw of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament in Jakarta on Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

Kashyap, who had claimed the top spot in the national selection trials for upcoming major events, including Commonwealth Games, prevailed 13-21 21-9 21-9 over Sirada in 46 minutes.

She will face USA's Beiwen Zhang next. 

Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, who had grabbed the top position in the selection trials to secure a place in the CWG squad, also made a winning start to their campaign.

Sumeeth and Ashwini saw off Japanese combination of Yujiro Nishikawa and Saori Ozaki 17-21 21-18 21-14 in 50 minutes.

The duo will take on Indonesia's Hafiz Faizal and Serena Kani in the main draw.

In the men's singles, Subhankar Dey couldn't cross the qualification round, losing 22-20 10-21 13-21 to Andi Fadel Muhammad of Indonesia.

Kartikey Gulshan Kumar also lost in the qualification round, going down 16-21 21-9 14-21 to Soong Joo Ven of Malaysia.

Young women's pairing of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker also lost to second seeded Korean pair of Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan 10-21 11-21 in 31 minutes.

In the doubles main draw, women's pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy and men's combination of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy crashed out after suffering losses.

While Ashwini and Sikki lost 18-21 9-21 to Meilysa Trias Puspita Sari and Rachel Allessya Rose of Indonesia, Sumeeth and Manu suffered a 21-19 11-21 8-21 loss to Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Yacob Rambitan.

