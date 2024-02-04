Sports

Ramkumar, Balaji Give India 2-0 Lead Over Pakistan In Davis Cup Tie

ndia blunted Pakistan's challenge on the opening day to take a 2-0 lead in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tie, with Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji rising to the occasion in the high-pressure contest in Islamabad on Saturday. A fired-up Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi gave his all in a tight opening singles but the intensity of the match and tough conditions took a toll on him as he suffered a hamstring injury in the third set, which prevented a close finish to a hard-fought contest, PTI reports. Ramkumar served extremely well in the match and also returned better in the second set to prevail 6-7 (3) 7-6 (4), 6-0 while 43-year-old Aisam served 10 double faults in the match, going for broke. Balaji, a doubles specialist, was challenged by Aqeel Khan, but the Indian defeated the veteran Pakistani 7-5, 6-3 in the rain-hit second singles.