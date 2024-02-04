India's Ramkumar Ramanathan during the Davis Cup 2024 tennis match between India and Pakistan, in Islamabad.
Ramkumar, Balaji Give India 2-0 Lead Over Pakistan In Davis Cup Tie
ndia blunted Pakistan's challenge on the opening day to take a 2-0 lead in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tie, with Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji rising to the occasion in the high-pressure contest in Islamabad on Saturday. A fired-up Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi gave his all in a tight opening singles but the intensity of the match and tough conditions took a toll on him as he suffered a hamstring injury in the third set, which prevented a close finish to a hard-fought contest, PTI reports. Ramkumar served extremely well in the match and also returned better in the second set to prevail 6-7 (3) 7-6 (4), 6-0 while 43-year-old Aisam served 10 double faults in the match, going for broke. Balaji, a doubles specialist, was challenged by Aqeel Khan, but the Indian defeated the veteran Pakistani 7-5, 6-3 in the rain-hit second singles.
Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq plays a return shot against India's Ramkumar Ramanathan during their Davis Cup World Group I play-off match in Islamabad, Pakistan. Ramanathan won by 6-7, 7-6, 6-0.
Indian and Pakistani players during the Davis Cup 2024 tennis match between India and Pakistan, in Islamabad.
Advertisement
Indian team players during the Davis Cup 2024 tennis match between India and Pakistan, in Islamabad.
Advertisement
Indian team members during the Davis Cup 2024 tennis match between India and Pakistan, in Islamabad.
Advertisement
India's charge d'affaires in Islamabad Geetika Srivastava watches the Davis Cup 2024 tennis match between India and Pakistan, in Islamabad.