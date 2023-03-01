Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: India Win The Toss And Elect To Bat; Shubman Gill Replaces KL Rahul

Home Sports

India Vs Australia, 3rd Test: India Win The Toss And Elect To Bat; Shubman Gill Replaces KL Rahul

India also decided to rest pace bowler Mohammed Shami, bringing in Umesh Yadav for the game.

Rohit Sharma and IND will look to seal the series going into the 3rd Test match.
Rohit Sharma and IND will look to seal the series going into the 3rd Test match. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 9:21 am

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the third Test against Australia here on Wednesday with young opener Shubman Gill coming in place of KL Rahul. (More Cricket News)

India also decided to rest pace bowler Mohammed Shami, bringing in Umesh Yadav for the game.

Australia also made two changes to the side that lost the second Test by six wickets in New Delhi, bringing in pace-bowling stalwart Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green in place of Pat Cummins and David Warner, who have both returned home.

Related stories

India Vs Australia, 3rd Test Preview: Team India Look To Seal World Test Championship Final Spot, Oz Seek Redemption

Michael Kasprowicz Advises Australia To Play Three Pacers In Indore

India Vs Australia: Aussies Relying Too Much On Smith, Labuschange, Says Glenn McGrath

Australia is being captained by Steve Smith in the match.

India have already taken a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Tags

Sports Rohit Sharma India Vs Australia Cricket Shubman Gill Kl Rahul Mohammad Shami Umesh Yadav David Warner Mitchell Starc Cameron Green
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read