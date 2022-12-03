Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India Tour Of Bangladesh 2022: Mohammed Shami Ruled Out Of ODIs Because Of Hand Injury

Home Sports

India Tour Of Bangladesh 2022: Mohammed Shami Ruled Out Of ODIs Because Of Hand Injury

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh after picking up a wrist injury during training.

Mohammed Shami could also miss the two test match series.
Mohammed Shami could also miss the two test match series. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 9:36 am

Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh, starting Sunday, due to a hand injury, a BCCI source said on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

It has been learnt that Shami had suffered the injury during a training session after he returned from Australia, where the Indian team made a semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup. 

Shami could also miss the upcoming two-Test series, beginning in Chittagong from December 14.

"Mohammed Shami has suffered a hand injury that he sustained after resuming training post T20 World Cup in Australia. He has been asked to report at the NCA and has not travelled with the team on December 1," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The extent of Shami's injury is not known yet. The 33-year-old Bengal speedster is an integral part of India's ODI scheme of things, going into the World Cup next year. 

Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid would be worried if Shami misses the Test series because India need to win every game to stay in contention for the upcoming World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.

"Shami's absence from three ODI games is definitely a factor but bigger worry is his likely absence from Tests where he is supposed to spearhead the attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence," said the source. 

Shami has taken 216 wickets in Test cricket from 60 matches.

Related stories

ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC Move To Second Spot With A 2-1 Win Over NorthEast United

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon Create History, Become The First African Team To Defeat Brazil At The WC

FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland Eclipse Serbia To Book A Spot In Round Of 16

Tags

Sports Indian Cricket Cricket Indian Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Rohit Sharma Rahul Dravid Jasprit Bumrah India Tour Of Bangladesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read