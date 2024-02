The Indian senior women's team will participate in the Turkish Women's Cup in Alanya from February 21 to 27. (More Football News)

Estonia, Kosovo and Hong Kong are the other participating nations in the four-team tournament, which will be held in a round-robin format at the Turkish city.

India will have a week-long camp in Bhubaneswar from February 10 under the charge of new head coach Langam Chaoba Devi.