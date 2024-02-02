A triumphant Super Cup campaign boosting their confidence, East Bengal would fancy their maiden Indian Super League derby win, while Mohun Bagan would look to maintain their supremacy in the historic clash when the two arch-rivals face each other here on Saturday. (More Football News)

The two sides have met six times in the ISL and Mohun Bagan boast of winning each of them. But the Red and Gold Brigade will be heading into this game as equal favourites after their resounding success in the Super Cup in Odisha last month.