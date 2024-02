The All India Football Federation on Friday said it plans to create a robust three-stage country-wide structure for talent scouting and recruitment for its ambitious FIFA-AIFF Talent Academy. (More Football News)

In a joint effort with the Ministry of Education and FIFA, the AIFF desires to use the 'Football 4 School' programme as a pathway in identifying talent, scouting and recruitment for its FIFA-AIFF Academy in Bhubaneswar.