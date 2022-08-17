India's Tour Of Zimbabwe 2022: Stats Preview

The first of the three One-Day International matches between India and Zimbabwe will be played at Harare Sports Club on Thursday (August 18). This encounter will be the 64th in One-Day International between the two teams and the 24th in Zimbabwe. (More Cricket News)

India have a good record against Zimbabwe in previous One-Day International matches played against Zimbabwe. They have won 51 and lost 10 in 63 previous encounters between the two sides. The remaining two matches ended in a tie.

The Men in Blue also have a very good record against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe. They have won 19 and lost four in 23 matches played against African nation in Zimbabwe.

It is hard to beat India in day encounters for Zimbabwe. India have won 40 and lost eight in 49 matches played against Zimbabwe under the Sun. One match ended in a tie.

India have won 14 and lost two in the last 16 One-Day Internationals played against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. They also recorded victories in the last five One-Day Internationals played against Zimbabwe.

India Vs Zimbabwe In ODIs - Summary of Results

(Played - IND won - ZIM won - Tied)

In India: 19 - 15 - 3 - 1;

In Zimbabwe: 23 - 19 - 4 - 0;

In New Zealand: 2 - 2 - 0 - 0;

In South Africa: 3 - 1 - 1 - 1;

In Sri Lanka: 2 - 2 - 0 - 0;

In England: 3 - 2 - 1 - 0;

In Sharjah: 5 - 4 - 1 - 0;

In Singapore: 1 - 1 - 0 - 0;

In Kenya: 1 - 1 - 0 - 0;

In Australia: 4 - 4 - 0 - 0;

Total: 63 - 51 - 10 - 2;

Day matches: 49 - 40 - 8 - 1;

Harare Sports Club: 16 - 14 - 2 - 0;

Last 5 matches: 5 - 5 - 0 - 0.

Highest Innings Totals

India : 333/6 in 50 overs at Guwahati on 19-03-2002;

Zimbabwe : 289/4 in 48.2 overs at Bulawayo on 28-05-2010.

Lowest Innings Totals

India : 168 all out in 43.5 overs at Bulawayo on 16-02-1997;

Zimbabwe : 65 all out in 24.3 overs at Harare on 29-08-2005.

Highest Individual Scores

India : 175 not out by Kapil Dev at Tunbridge Wells on 18-06-1983;

Zimbabwe : 145 by Andy Flower at Colombo on 14-09-2002.

Best Bowling Performances

India : 6/48 by Amit Mishra at Bulawayo on 03-08-2013;

Zimbabwe : 5/32 by Heath Streak at Bulawayo on 16-02-1997.

Highest Margins Of Victory

India : By 10 wickets at Sharjah on 13-11-1998; by 10 wickets at Harare on 15-06-2016; by 161 runs at Harare on 29-08-2005;

Zimbabwe : By eight wickets at Bulawayo on 15-02-1997; by 37 runs at Harare on 30-09-1998.

Narrowest Margins Of Victory

India : By three runs at Adelaide on 24-01-2004; by three wickets at Sharjah on 26-10-2000; by three wickets at Cuttack on 02-12-2000;

Zimbabwe : By three runs at Leicester on 19-05-1999; by one wicket at Jodhpur 08-12-2000; by one wicket at Faridabad on 07-03-2002.

Tied Matches

India (248/5 in 50) vs Zimbabwe (248 all out in 50) at Indore on 18-11-1993;

Zimbabwe (236/8 in 50) vs India (236 all out in 49.5) at Paarl on 27-01-1997.