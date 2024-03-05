India Paddle Festival: World No. 2 Fernando Perez, Esperanza Barreras Confirm Participation, Sekar Patchai To Lead Indian Contingent

Mangalore is gearing up to host the inaugural India Paddle Festival, marking the country's entry into the international stand-up paddling scene. The event will feature the top talents from across the globe and is scheduled from 8th to 10th March 2024 at the scenic Sasihithlu Beach. (More Sports News)
Spanish sensations Fernando Perez and Esperanza Barreras, both World No. 2 in Men's and Women's categories respectively, are set to steal the spotlight. Barreras, a four-time ISA SUP World Champion and 2022 European Champion will headline the Women's Open, while Perez, the APP Korea 2023 Champion will take centre stage in the Men's Open. The competition is sanctioned by the Association of PaddleSurf Professionals World Tour (APP), setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.
Leading the Indian charge is Sekar Patchai, ranked 1 in India and 18th globally in 2018. The 25-time National Stand-Up Paddling champion aims to make his mark in the Men's Open alongside fellow Indian standout Manikandan D.
The Men's Open category promises intense battles, with the likes of Antonio Morillo and Pluem Koman, ranked 16th and 17th globally. Morillo, a podium regular can aim for the top spot after notable finishes in the European Technical Race and ICF World Titles. Meanwhile, Koman, the SUP Thailand Championship title holder will bring his competitive edge to the waves.
In the Junior U-16 categories, Italy's rising star Bianca Toncelli, the current SUP Junior Champion will be looking to extend her dominance after an impressive performance in the 2023 Gran Canaria Pro Euro Tour SUP.
The India Paddle Festival, presented by Karnataka Tourism and organized by the Surfing Swami Foundation, serves as the precursor to the 2024 APP World Tour. With 45 paddlers competing across Men's Open, Women's Open, Junior U-16 Boys, and Girls categories, the event will welcome a selection of top athletes from the APP World Tour, as well as other aspiring professionals from the region.