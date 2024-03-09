"Our target for Paris Paralympics (August 28 to September 8) is to win many more medals than the 19 we won in Tokyo. Iss baar, tees paar (will aim for 30-plus medals)," Jhajharia said.

"This government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a lot of emphasis to para sports and para athletes. We have done well in the 2016 Rio Paralympics and then we won 19 medals in Tokyo and we have shown that India is an up-and-coming country in para sports."