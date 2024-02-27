Pramod Bhagat, India Para-Badminton Star, Sets New Goal After Equalling Lin Dan's Record

"It was an important win for me, not only because I wanted to equal Lin Dan's record but also because the Olympics is the next big event, and I wanted to go into Paris without any mental barrier.

"It will help me to retain my gold and that is the goal now," said Bhagat, who was conferred the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award in 2021.

Talking about the Paris Games, Bhagat said: "Tokyo was my debut Olympics and I got a lot of support from the public and government. The most important thing was the recognition which I received and it has made me more hungry to go and defend my gold."