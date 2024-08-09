India At Paris Olympics: The Curse Of The Fourth Place

After her match, Mirabai Chanu said she was on her third day of her menstrual cycle and was feeling weak during the lifts. "I tried my best to win a medal for the country but I missed it today...It is a part of the game, we all sometimes win and sometimes lose...Next time I will work harder to win a medal for the country...I will try my best and will deliver my best performance in the next game…” she said in a video statement posted by ANI.