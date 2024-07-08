Sports

India At Paris Olympics: Gagan Narang Replaces Mary Kom As Chef De Mission

The announcement from the Indian Olympic Association comes in the wake of Mary Kom's resignation in April, citing personal reasons. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu will be the female flag-bearer at the Paris 2024 Games opening ceremony

Gagan Narang file photo, X handle
File photo of former India shooter Gagan Narang. Photo: X/Gagan Narang
info_icon

Former Olympic bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang will replace Mary Kom as India's chef de mission for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024. Meanwhile, star India shuttler PV Sindhu will be the female flag-bearer at the opening ceremony. (More Sports News)

The announcement from the Indian Olympic Association comes in the wake of Mary Kom's resignation in April, citing personal reasons. IOA president PT Usha said the 41-year-old Narang's promotion from deputy chef de mission's position was a default call.

India's star paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal will be India's male flag bearer at Paris Olympics. - File
Paris Games 2024: Sharath Kamal Appointed As India's Male Flag Bearer

BY PTI

"I was looking for an Olympic medallist to lead our contingent and my young colleague is an apt replacement for Mary Kom," PT Usha said in a press release.

Chef de mission is an important responsibility at the Olympics. The administrative post is tasked with ensuring the welfare of the participating athletes, taking care of their needs and liaising with the organising committee.

The release added that Sindhu will join veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal in being the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent at Paris 2024. "I am also delighted to announce that India's only woman to win two Olympic medals, PV Sindhu, as the female flag-bearer alongside table tennis ace A Sharath Kamal in the opening ceremony," Usha said.

IOA had named Kamal as the male flag-bearer in March but delayed the decision on picking the female athlete.

The Olympics used to have one flag-bearer from each contingent earlier but in 2020, the International Olympic Committee changed its protocol to allow one female and and one male athlete of each NOC to bear the flag jointly during the opening ceremony.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  2. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
  3. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Seattle Orcas, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Women Vs South Africa Women 3nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs RSA-W
  5. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024, 1st Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. England Vs Netherlands, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. ESP Vs FRA, Euro 2024: Spain's Flexibility Has Made Them Team To Beat, Claims Rodri
  4. Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca Promises To Bring Excitement, Asks Fans To 'Trust The Idea'
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Match
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  2. Hours After Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Expands Cabinet, ED Moves To SC Challenging His Bail
  3. Mumbai Rains: Normal Life Halted As Incessant Downpour Causes Waterlogging | Pics
  4. Maharashtra: CBI Arrests 1 Involved In Alleged 'Manipulation' In NEET-UG Exam From Latur
  5. EC Allows Sharad Pawar's NCP Faction To Receive Public Donations
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Discusses Further NATO Support With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
  3. Flags Of India And Russia Projected On Ostakino TV Tower In Moscow As PM Modi Begins High-Profile Visit
  4. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  5. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Narang Named India's Paris Chef De Mission; Warner 'Open To Playing' CT 2025
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured