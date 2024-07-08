Former Olympic bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang will replace Mary Kom as India's chef de mission for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024. Meanwhile, star India shuttler PV Sindhu will be the female flag-bearer at the opening ceremony. (More Sports News)
The announcement from the Indian Olympic Association comes in the wake of Mary Kom's resignation in April, citing personal reasons. IOA president PT Usha said the 41-year-old Narang's promotion from deputy chef de mission's position was a default call.
"I was looking for an Olympic medallist to lead our contingent and my young colleague is an apt replacement for Mary Kom," PT Usha said in a press release.
Chef de mission is an important responsibility at the Olympics. The administrative post is tasked with ensuring the welfare of the participating athletes, taking care of their needs and liaising with the organising committee.
The release added that Sindhu will join veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal in being the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent at Paris 2024. "I am also delighted to announce that India's only woman to win two Olympic medals, PV Sindhu, as the female flag-bearer alongside table tennis ace A Sharath Kamal in the opening ceremony," Usha said.
IOA had named Kamal as the male flag-bearer in March but delayed the decision on picking the female athlete.
The Olympics used to have one flag-bearer from each contingent earlier but in 2020, the International Olympic Committee changed its protocol to allow one female and and one male athlete of each NOC to bear the flag jointly during the opening ceremony.