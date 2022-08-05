Friday, Aug 05, 2022
India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Sudhir Wins Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting Gold In Birmingham

With his gold medal, Sudhir opened India’s para sports medal count in the congoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu won silver and Micky Yule bronze.

India's Sudhir poses with the Commonwealth Games 2022 Para Powerlifting gold medal. AP

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:23 am

India's Sudhir claimed the gold medal in men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday.

Sudhir, an Asian Para Games bronze medallist, lifted 208kg in his first attempt before increasing it to 212kg in his second effort to gather 134.5 points and break the Games record.

The 27-year-old Sudhir, who has an impairment due to the effects of polio, thus opened India's para sports medal account in the ongoing CWG.

Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu won the silver with 133.6 points, while Micky Yule bagged the bronze with 130.9 points.

Sudhir had won a bronze in men's upto 88kg with a best lift of 214kg at the World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championship in South Korea in June.

Sudhir, who had started powerlifting in 2013 in Sonipat, has also qualified for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, which was postponed to next year.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday congratulated Sudhir for his historic feat and said his spirited performance has brought the medal and glory for India. “May you shine in your future endeavours,” the President said.

Sudhir claimed the gold medal in men's heavyweight para powerlifting event on Thursday.

“Congratulations to Sudhir for his historic feat in winning gold in para-powerlifting in #CommonwealthGames. Your spirited performance and dedication has brought you the medal and glory for India. May you shine in your future endeavours,” Murmu tweeted.  

