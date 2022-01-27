Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Krunal Pandya’s Twitter Account Hacked, 'Culprit' Asks For Bitcoins From Cricketer

The incident happened on Thursday morning and the hacker tweeted 10 times from Krunal Pandya's official Twitter account.

Krunal Pandya’s Twitter Account Hacked, 'Culprit' Asks For Bitcoins From Cricketer
Krunal Pandya's last international appearance came against Sri Lanka in July 2021. - File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 11:12 am

In an unfortunate incident, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya became the latest victim of cyber-crime after his Twitter account was hacked on Thursday morning. (More Cricket News)

The hacker has so far tweeted 10 times from Krunal’s account and was ready to sell his Twitter account for Bitcoins and asked Twitterati to send him cryptocurrency.

The hacking was first confirmed when the culprit first retweeted at 7.31 AM on Thursday morning. The hacker’s second-last tweet came at 7.47 AM which said, “Selling this account for bitcoins.” He added another in the same thread saying, “bc1qex8cewu8krpy0gu4vlz7kkekhhuwh9hf9jjxz3. send me bitcoin,” 

A screengrab of Krunal Pandya's official Twitter account which got hacked on Thursday morning. A screengrab of Krunal Pandya's official Twitter account which got hacked on Thursday morning.

Related stories

IND Vs WI ODIs: West Indies Recall Pacer Kemar Roach Against India Eyeing ‘Early Wickets’

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Back As White-Ball Captain, Jasprit Bumrah Rested – Full Squads

IND Vs WI: Ravi Bishnoi Gets Maiden Call-Up, Kuldeep Yadav Returns - Report

The last tweet was sent at 8.21 AM which said, “bye GOAT cheese.” The last legitimate Krunal tweet Krunal posted was a video of himself batting at the nets on January 18. It has a caption that reads, “Too inspired to be tired.” Krunal has 1.3 million Twitter followers.  

This is not the first time; a cricketer’s social media account has been hacked. Earlier, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson was a victim of the same when his Twitter and Instagram accounts got hacked in 2019. 

In October last year, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel put out a social media post after his Instagram account got hacked. Meanwhile, Krunal, who was a part of Mumbai Indian’s squad in the Indian Premier League has been released by the franchise ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auctions. 

His brother, Hardik, who was also an integral part of the MI squad for years, had already been announced as the captain of the Ahmedabad franchise, who is one of the two new teams in the IPL. 

Tags

Sports Krunal Pandya India National Cricket Team Krunal Pandya’s Twitter Account Indian Cricketer Krunal Pandya Hacking Cyber Security Cyber-crime Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 Mega Auctions Indian Premier League IPL Ahmedabad Franchise Hardik Pandya Bitcoins Cryptocurrency Cricket
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Egypt, Equatorial Guinea Win Shootouts To Make Quarterfinals

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Egypt, Equatorial Guinea Win Shootouts To Make Quarterfinals

IND Vs WI ODIs: West Indies Recall Pacer Kemar Roach Against India Eyeing ‘Early Wickets’

ISL 2021-22: Udanta Singh Scores Brace As Bengaluru FC Beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Back As White-Ball Captain, Jasprit Bumrah Rested – Full Squads

Lasith Malinga Appointed Sri Lanka’s Specialist Bowling Coach For Australia T20Is

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022