IND Vs WI: Why Hosts India Favourites To Win T20 Series Vs Windies - Statistical Highlights

India look the stronger side in terms of stats as the Men In Blue have won 10, lost six and abandoned one in 17 T20I matches played against West Indies.

India's captain Rohit Sharma would be eyeing another whitewash against West Indies. Twitter/@BCCI

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 9:19 pm

After winning the ODI series against West Indies 3-0, India take on the guests in the first match of the three-T20I series at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on February 16. (More On Cricket)

The game on Wednesday night will be the 18th T20I match between the two sides and eighth in India.

The three-match series will be extremely crucial for India considering the opponents they would get in a team like West Indies which is widely known for its impactful performance in the format. They have come to India after defeating England 3-2 in the five-match T20I series between the sides.

However, stats suggest that India have been the dominant side on paper when the two sides faced each other in T20Is. India have won 10, lost six and abandoned one in 17 T20I matches played against West Indies. They have won five and lost two in seven games played against the Caribbean at home.

India recorded a 67-run victory over West Indies when two teams met last time in a T20I match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 11, 2019. After making 240 for three in 20 overs, India restricted West Indies for 173 for eight in 20 overs to win the match.

India, ranked number two in ICC rankings in the format, have won 95, lost 51, tied three and abandoned four in 153 T20Is played so far. West Indies, on the other hand, have won 38, lost 34, tied three and abandoned two in 77 matches played so far. They are ranked seventh in the latest ICC rankings.

PERFORMANCE IN T20 CRICKET:

India – Played: 153, Won: 95, Lost: 51, Tied: 3, No Result: 4, Win Percentage: 64.37

West Indies – Played: 157, Won: 66, Lost: 79, Tied: 3, No Result: 9, Win Percentage: 45.85

India (Vs West Indies): Played: 17, Won: 10, Lost: 6, No Result: 1, Win Percentage: 61.76

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS (IND Vs WI):

India: 244-4 in 20 overs at Lauderhill, 27-08-2016
West Indies: 245-6 in 20 overs at Lauderhill, 27-08-2016

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS (IND Vs WI):

India: 153-7 in 20 overs at Lord's, 12-06-2009
West Indies: 95-9 in 20 overs at Lauderhill, 03-08-2019

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES (IND Vs WI):

India: 111* Rohit Sharma at Lucknow, 06-11-2018
West Indies: 125 * Evin Lewis at Kingston, 09-07-2017

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS (IND Vs WI):

India: 3/4 Deepak Chahar at Providence, 06-08-2019
West Indies: 4/16 Darren Sammy at Port of Spain, 04-06-2011

