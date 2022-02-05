Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs WI: India Still In Search Of MS Dhoni’s Replacement For Finisher’s Role, Says Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that the team management needs to create back-ups other than Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

IND Vs WI: India Still In Search Of MS Dhoni’s Replacement For Finisher’s Role, Says Rohit Sharma
India players warm-up during a training session on the eve of the first ODI vs West Indies. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 8:30 pm

India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday said the team has not found a finisher since the international retirement of the peerless MS Dhoni and going into next year’s ODI World Cup, they are hoping to find one. (More Cricket News)

Rohit was asked how he was looking at the finisher’s role -- especially the No. 6 and 7 in the batting order – where he admitted that they need to create more back-ups other than Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

“Finisher’s role in ODI is very important but since MS Dhoni’s retirement we haven’t got anyone who could fit in that role,” Rohit said on the eve of the first ODI against the West Indies.

Related stories

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Wishes To Continue Virat Kohli’s Template As Captain Going Forward  

IND Vs WI: Young Ishan Kishan To Open With Rohit Sharma In India’s 1000th ODI In Ahmedabad

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Returns As India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Woes In Historic Tie In Ahmedabad

“We have tried Hardik, even Jadeja has played but we need to create more back-ups for that slot. The boys who will be getting a chance in the series, hopefully, they will utilise those chances and consolidate their position in the team.

“A finisher bats at a crucial phase, and often, his contribution could be a game-changer,” the skipper said. A reporter wanted to ask if Rohit would love to blood juniors but the way the question was framed, it allowed him to get a taste of the skipper's dry sense of humour.

For someone who has encountered thousand such questions, the funny side was up there for everyone. “Toh aap bol rahein ho main aur shikhar bahar ho jateein hai aur Ishan Kishan aur Ruturaj Gaikwad ko open kara de? (So you are saying, me and Shikhar should be dropped and we should have Ruturaj and Ishan open for India? Is that what you mean? he winked and smiled.

“No I am saying if one among you two make way we might get results like the way we got when you were elevated,” the reporter pushed his luck.

“Yes, we got results. But if you are talking about the top three, they have been pretty consistent performers for years. So yes, the youngsters will get their share of chances and just like Ishan is getting a chance, they will keep getting chances,” he said on a more serious note.

“We have a lot of matches in future so batters will get their fair share of chances. Shikhar Dhawan batted well in South Africa and now he is down with COVID, even Rutu has COVID, so Ishan is getting his chances, so youngsters will get chances but how they utilise is the actual thing.”

Tags

Sports West Indies Tour Of India 2022 IND Vs WI India Vs West Indies India National Cricket Team West Indies National Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Ishan Kishan Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni Shikhar Dhawan Ruturaj Gaikwad Cricket
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Sadio Mane Or Mohamed Salah – Final Revolves Around Two Liverpool Stars

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Sadio Mane Or Mohamed Salah – Final Revolves Around Two Liverpool Stars

2022 Winter Olympics: Norway’s Therese Johaug Bags Beijing Games’ First Gold Medal

Chris Cairns, Former New Zealand All-Rounder, Diagnosed With Bowel Cancer

Live Streaming, Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Wishes To Continue Virat Kohli’s Template As Captain Going Forward  

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics