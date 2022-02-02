Former Sri Lanka captain Suranga Lakmal will retire from all forms of international cricket after the tour of India, where they will play two Tests and three T20Is in February-March. (More Cricket News)

Lakmal, 34, made his international debut against India in an ODI in 2009 in Nagpur. The right-arm pacer made his Test debut against the West Indies in Colombo in 2010. He earned the first T20I cap in 2011 against England.

He has so far played 68 Tests, 86 ODIs and 11 T20Is, taking 168, 109 and eight wickets respectively. Lakmal is the first player from the Hambantota district to represent Sri Lanka.

"I'm indebted to Sri Lanka Cricket for giving me this astonishing opportunity and having faith in me to bring back my motherland honour as it has been an absolute pleasure to be associated with the board that shaped my professional life and also enriched my personal development," wrote Lakmal in his retirement letter submitted to Sri Lanka Cricket.

Lakmal also captained Sri Lanka in five Tests in 2018. He famously led Sri Lanka to a 2-0 whitewash of South Africa at home and a series-levelling win against the West Indies in Barbados.

"I have nothing but the utmost respect for all my players, coaches, team managers, support staff, administrative staff and all other support staff,'' Lakmal added.