Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs SL: India, Sri Lanka Players Wear Black Armbands In Memory Of Shane Warne, Rodney Marsh

One of the legendary bowlers, Shane Warne, was found dead in his villa in Thailand's Koh Samui island on Friday.

IND Vs SL: India, Sri Lanka Players Wear Black Armbands In Memory Of Shane Warne, Rodney Marsh
Indian players observing a minute's silence to honour the memory of Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh. Twitter/@BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 11:16 am

The Indian and Sri Lankan cricketers wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence before the start of second day's play in the ongoing opening Test to honour the memory of Australian legends Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh, both of whom passed away within hours of each other on Friday. (More Cricket News)

The cricket world was left stunned as Warne, one of the greatest to have ever played the game, was found dead in his villa in Thailand's Koh Samui island on Friday hours after Marsh died.

Related stories

Shane Warne’s Tragic Death: Ricky Ponting, Former Australia Captain, Finding ‘Hard To Put In Words’  

Shane Warne's 'Ball Of The Century': Five Memorable Spells To Remember - See Video

Farewell, Shane Warne, The Leggie Who Weaved Magic With Cricket Ball

"A minute's silence was observed before the start of the play on Day 2 of the first Test for Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne who passed away yesterday. The Indian team is wearing black armbands today," a BCCI statement said.

Warne's sudden death shook the cricket world on Friday and tributes have been pouring in from across the globe.

The maverick former player, who was 52, turned up on 145 Tests for Australia and snared a whopping 708 wickets.

Tags

Sports Cricket India Vs Sri Lanka 2022 India National Cricket Team Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Shane Warne Rodney Marsh Thailand BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India) Shane Warne Dies Mohali
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

PAK Vs AUS: Australia To Continue Pakistan Tour Despite Peshawar Bomb Blast

PAK Vs AUS: Australia To Continue Pakistan Tour Despite Peshawar Bomb Blast