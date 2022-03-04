Shane Warne's Sudden Death Leaves Sachin Tendulkar 'Miserable' As World Of Sports Mourns Cricket Legend

Tributes poured in as the sports world mourned the demise of Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time who once delivered the "ball of the century." (More Cricket News)

The Australian legend died in Thailand on Friday due to a suspected heart attack. He was 52.

In a harrowing 24 hours, cricket lost two of its greatest players. Warne died on a day when Australian cricket is in mourning after the death of wicket-keeping legend Rod Marsh. He had condoled Marsh's demise in a tweet this morning.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar, the only batter with a century of international hundreds, said that he was "shocked, stunned" and left "miserable". Their rivalry is probably the greatest in cricket.

"Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you," the Indian wrote in a Twitter post.

Shocked, stunned & miserable…



Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.



Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

Brian Lara, another legend who also had a storied rivalry with Shane Warne, paid tribute to his great rival.

"And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!! We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!! My condolences goes out to his family. RIP Warnie!! You will be missed."

💔 And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!!

We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!!

My condolences goes out to his family.

RIP Warnie!! You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/sQOrL9dIyM — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) March 4, 2022

Former India captain and the probably the greatest of the current generation, Virat Kohli hailed Shane Warne as "the greatest to turn the cricket ball".

"Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball," the 33-yeart-old who is playing his 100th Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali wrote.

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022

Warne, a leg-spinner by craft, is only behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan in the list of all-time wickettakers. Muralitharan has 1347 () scalps in 495 matches, while Warne got 1001 in 339 outings. They are the only two bowlers to breach the 1000-wicket mark in international cricket.

Former India opener Vireder Sehwag was one for the firsts to pay tribute. He wrote: "Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world."

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins hailed Shane Warne as a "once in a century type of cricketer".

"We are all numbed by the news," a distraught Cummins told reporters in Pakistan. "Apart from the wickets he took and the games he helped Australia win, what he did was draw so many people to the sport. So many of us in the playing group grew up idolising him and fell in love with this great sport as a result, while many of our support staff either played with him or against him."

Cricket.com.au also a video tribute from the all-rounder:

Test captain Pat Cummins reacts to the shock news of Shane Warne's passing.



"Rest in peace, King." pic.twitter.com/yUOGHuKNei — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 4, 2022

Here are more tributes

West Indies legend Chris Gayle: "RIP LEGEND #ShaneWarne"

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar: "It's going to take a long time to get over this loss. Legendary #ShaneWarne is not with us anymore."

It’s going to take a long time to get over this loss. Legendary #ShaneWarne is not with us anymore. pic.twitter.com/r3GGYVvuG2 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes: "Noooooo #shanewarne cannot believe what I am reading."

Noooooo #shanewarne cannot believe what I am reading — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) March 4, 2022

India captain Rohit Sharma: "I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can't believe it."

I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina: "At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne."

At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 4, 2022

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir: "Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP."

Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 4, 2022

Pakistan captain Babar Azam: "Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend."

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

Warne's management released a statement to the Australian media, saying that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand due to a suspected heart attack.

He is survived by two daughters and a son.