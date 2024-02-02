It was as easy as it gets. The Indian team hardly broke a sweat in crossing the final hurdle. The Uday Saharan-led side soundly thrashed Nepal by 132 runs in their second and final Super Six match of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday, February 2. With that, the Boys In Blue booked their place in the semi-finals of the biennial tournament. (More Cricket News)

Batting first, India colts put a 297-run total on the board. The defending champions were in a spot of bother at 62/3 in 14 overs, but skipper Saharan and Sachin Dhas smashed centuries, 100 off 107 and 116 off 101 balls respectively, to propel their team to the tall total. For Nepal, Gulsan Jha took three wickets.