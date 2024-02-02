In the second Test at Visakhapatnam, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against England. At the toss, Rohit revealed his playing XI and for a change, Mohammed Siraj was not on the list. He said that the pacer was left out to manage his workload. (Live Blog | Streaming | Cricket News)
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Siraj Released From The Squad; Here's Why
Siraj was released from the Indian cricket team squad for the second Test match against England starting Friday
The BCCI later put out a tweet on X and revealed the a detailed reason as to why Siraj was not part of the squad for the second Test.
“UPDATE: Mr Mohd. Siraj has been released from the India squad for the second Test against England in Vizag,” BCCI said. “The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times.
“He will be available for selection for the third Test in Rajkot.
“Avesh Khan has re-joined the team for the 2nd Test.”
The hosts roped in Rajat Patidar for his Test debut while the likes of spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mukesh Kumar were also in the playing XI for the likes of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj.