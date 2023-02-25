Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Iga Swiatek Enters Dubai Championships Final With Win Over Coco Gauff

The three-time Grand Slam champion improved to 6-0 against the 18-year-old Gauff, and each victory has been in straight sets.

Swiatek celebrates after her win over Gauff in Dubai on Friday.
Swiatek celebrates after her win over Gauff in Dubai on Friday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 8:29 am

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek stayed undefeated against Coco Gauff, beating the American teenager 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday. (More Tennis News)

The three-time Grand Slam champion improved to 6-0 against the 18-year-old Gauff, and each victory has been in straight sets. The Pole beat Gauff in last year’s French Open final.

“One more to go. Will put all my heart into it,” Swiatek tweeted.

Swiatek will face Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, in the final on Saturday.

Krejcikova beat No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States 6-1, 5-7, 6-0 in Friday’s other semifinal.

Swiatek retained her Qatar Open title last week.

