Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: South Africa Beat England By 6 Runs To Enter Maiden Tournament Final

Home Sports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: South Africa Beat England By 6 Runs To Enter Maiden Tournament Final

Tazmin Brits starred with the bat for South Africa, scoring a 55-ball 68, while Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka shone with the ball to set up a final date with Australia on Sunday.

South Africa players celebrate the wicket of Danni Wyatt in the 2nd semifinal on Friday.
South Africa players celebrate the wicket of Danni Wyatt in the 2nd semifinal on Friday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 9:46 pm

Hosts South Africa qualified for their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final with a six-run win over England in the second semifinal in Cape Town on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Opting to bat, South Africa rode on half centuries by openers Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Tazmin Brits (68) to post 164 for 4.

In reply, England could only manage 158 for 8 as pacer Ayabonga Khaka (4/29) took four wickets to help the hosts cross the line.

Related stories

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Diana Edulji Comes Down Hard On India's Poor Fielding, Fitness

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Jemimah Rodrigues Predicts Indian Team To Dominate Women's Cricket In Future

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits Guide South Africa To Semis

For England, star spinner Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets. 

South Africa will take on Australia in the title clash on Sunday.

Brief Scores:

South Africa 164 for 4 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 68, Laura Wolvaardt 53; Sophie Ecclestone 3/22). 

England for 158 for 8 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 40, Danni Wyatt 34; Ayabonga Khaka 4/29)

Tags

Sports Cricket ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Women's T20 World Cup Tazmin Brits Shabnim Ismail Heather Knight Laura Wolvaardt Marizanne Kapp Sophie Ecclestone
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read