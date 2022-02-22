Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
ICC Women’s ODI Rankings: Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sabbhineni Meghana Make Gains In Batters’ List  

India skipper Mithali Raj, whose half-centuries in the first and second ODIs against New Zealand went in vain, remained second in list of batters.

India's Richa Ghosh rose 15 places to occupy 54th position in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 6:37 pm

India’s Deepti Sharma gained two spots to be at 18th while compatriot Richa Ghosh rose 15 places to occupy 54th position in the latest women’s ICC ODI Rankings for batters on Tuesday. India skipper Mithali Raj, who struck half-centuries in the first and second ODIs against New Zealand, maintained her second spot. (More Cricket News)

Though India have had a disappointing showing so far in the series against New Zealand, there were a few positives that were reflected in the rankings. Deepti's unbeaten 69-run knock in the third ODI saw her gain two places in the batters’ rankings while her four-for in the second ODI helped her climb six spots to No.13 in the bowlers’ list.

She also held on to her fourth position among the all-rounders. Young wicketkeeper Richa also rose 15 spots to No.54, courtesy of her innings of 65 that helped India post a big total in the second ODI. Star opener Smriti Mandhana, who missed first three ODI’s against New Zealand due to quarantine restrictions, was the other Indian in the top 10 at eighth.

In Mandhana's absence, Sabbhineni Meghana grabbed the opportunity with both hands with knocks of 49 and 61 which saw her rise a massive 113 spots to be at No.67 in the batters' list. Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami continued to be the only Indian in the top 10, as she held on to her fourth spot in the bowlers' chart.

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who scored a hundred and a fifty in the second and third ODI, climbed the batters' and all-rounders' charts. The latest rankings saw Kerr attain career-high ratings for batters (512) and all-rounders (269). She jumped 21 spots to No.22 in rankings for batters and seven spots to No.6 for all-rounders.

Fellow Kiwi Lauren Down too climbed up the ladder, making a massive jump after her match-winning 64 not out off 52 balls in the third ODI. She rose 14 spots and broke into the top 50 to occupy the 49th spot for batters.

