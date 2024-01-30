The Khan family is currently over the moon, one being Sarfaraz Khan being called up for the Indian senior Test squad and second, the younger sibling Musheer racking up yet another ton in the ongoing U-19 Cricket World Cup.
ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: Sarfaraz Khan's Younger Brother Musheer Brings Up Yet Another Ton; Becomes Leading Run-Scorer
Days after Sarfaraz Khan received a call-up for the Indian national Test team, his brother Musheer Khan hit a resolute 131 for India in the U19 World Cup 2024
Musheer scored a sensational 131 off 126 balls that included three maximums and 13 fours. The right-handed batter came into bat during the fifth over of the game as India had lost the wicket of Arshin Kulkarni. Musheer's controlled innings alongwith opener Adarsh Singh stiched a 77-run partnership for the second wicket. Musheer played a clever knock against a defiant Kiwis bowling attack.
Musheer reached his ton in 109 deliveries as India fought their way into the game. With this knock, Musheer also became the highest run-getter with 325 runs in 4 innings at an average of 81.25. Second in the list is Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan with 223 runs and followed by Indian skipper Uday Saharan with 208 runs.
Earlier, Musheer's brother Sarfaraz has some praising words for his younger brother stating that the former is better than him.
"He's (Musheer) a better batter than me. I'm not saying this because he's my brother. Sometimes, I may be struggling but watching his technique and trying to work out what he's doing would give me confidence. His mannerisms, bat flow is very good. Sometimes when I'm not batting well, I look at him and learn," Sarfaraz told ESPNcricinfo.
Musheer's impressive form in the tournament saw him score a ton against Ireland (118), and a decent 73 against the USA.