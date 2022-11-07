Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dawid Malan Doubtful For England's Semi-Final Clash Against India

Dawid Malan hobbled off the field during the Sri Lankan innings and did not return to bat in England's run-chase.

England's Dawid Malan's injury doesn't look good according to vice-captain Moeen Ali.
England's Dawid Malan's injury doesn't look good according to vice-captain Moeen Ali. AP File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 5:21 pm

England batter Dawid Malan is a doubtful starter for his side's T20 World Cup semifinal against India on Thursday after picking up an injury during the team's final Super 12 game. (More Cricket News)

Malan sustained a groin injury in England's four-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday. The former world No. 1 T20I batter hobbled off the field during the Sri Lankan innings and did not return to bat in England's run chase.

Vice-captain Moeen Ali said Malan's injury doesn't look good. "He is a big player and has been for a number of years," Ali told the 'BBC'.

"He has been one of our best players. I don't know but it (Malan's injury) doesn't look great." England, who finished second in their Super 12 Group 1, will clash with Group 1 toppers India on Thursday.

"It doesn't get bigger and better than playing India anywhere in the world because of the crowds and they are such a big side and force in cricket," Ali said.  Phil Salt, the only spare batter in the squad, is the likely replacement if Malan does not take the field.

Tags

Sports T20 Worldcup ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dawid Malan Moeen Ali England National Cricket Team Cricket India National Cricket Team Adelaide Oval Phil Salt
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read