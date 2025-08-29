India Vs Pakistan Matches Confirmed In FIH Pro League 2025-26 After Green Shirts Accept Invitation

Pakistan confirmed to play in FIH Pro League 2025-26
Two matches confirmed between India and Pakistan
FIH President Tayyab Ikram praises Pakistan's return
Pakistan earned promotion through FIH Hockey Nations Cup
Pakistan will compete in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 season, setting up two matches against India, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Thursday, 28 August 2025. This confirmation means Pakistan will play two matches against arch-rivals India, a highly anticipated fixture in international hockey.
The exact venues for the India vs Pakistan matches have yet to be determined, with fans awaiting further details from the FIH and national hockey federations.
Pakistan earned promotion to the Pro League through the FIH Hockey Nations Cup held in Malaysia earlier this year. New Zealand, who defeated Pakistan in the final of that event, later indicated that the Black Sticks would not accept the invitation to join the Pro League this time, as stated in an FIH release.
Consequently, the FIH extended the invitation to Pakistan, the runners-up, who have now confirmed their participation for the upcoming season.
FIH President Tayyab Ikram expressed enthusiasm about Pakistan’s return, stating, “Great to see Pakistan back in elite competition – this is a truly impactful milestone for world hockey. Their return marks not only the comeback of a team with such a rich and storied history, but also an exciting boost to the visibility and reach of the FIH Hockey Pro League.”
Ikram added that Pakistan’s participation will enhance the league’s visibility and global reach, especially in the context of historic rivalries and the sport’s growth in Asia.
Pakistan will join Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and Spain in the men’s FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26, which will be the seventh edition of the competition. Pakistan will replace Ireland, who were relegated after finishing ninth in the previous season.
Pakistan To Play India In Hockey After Asia Cup Snub
The return of Pakistan is expected to renew their storied rivalry with India. The two neighbouring countries have seen their relationships tank since the terrorist attack in Pulwama. Since then, India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has issued a blanket ban on all bilateral sporting events against Pakistan.
Earlier this year, Pakistan opted out of the Asia Cup hockey tournament in India, citing security reasons. They were eventually replaced by Bangladesh. However, with India facing Pakistan on the cricket pitch in the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, this has marked the return of the Green Shirts against the Men in Blue for the upcoming FIH Pro League season.
Pakistan’s FIH Pro League Return In 2025-26 After Long Absence
Pakistan last played in the FIH Hockey Pro League during the 2019 season, when they withdrew after only six matches due to visa and logistical issues. The rivalry between India and Pakistan in hockey dates back to 1956, with both nations having won multiple Olympic and World Cup medals.
In 2023, the Pakistan Hockey Federation faced a funding crisis, which led to missed international tournaments and a drop in world rankings to number 18.
Observers view the return to the Pro League as a step towards regaining lost ground in global hockey, and the federation secured new sponsorship deals in early 2024 to support international participation.
(With PTI Inputs)