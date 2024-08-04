Hockey

IND VS GB, Men's Hockey QFs Paris Olympics 2024: Clinical India Beat Great Britain In Shoot-Out To Enter Semifinals - In Pics

India defeated Great Britain 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to advance to the semifinals of the men's hockey event at the Paris Olympics, despite playing with 10 men for over 40 minutes. This marks India's second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Games. India went down to 10 men after Amit Rohidas received a red card for raising his stick against a Great Britain player. PR Sreejesh, the experienced goalkeeper playing in his final international tournament, made numerous crucial saves to protect the Indian goal. Despite being a player short, India took the lead with a goal from Harmanpreet Singh in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner, but Great Britain equalized through a goal from Lee Morton in the 27th minute.