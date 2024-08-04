India's Jarmanpreet Singh, left, and teammates celebrates after winning the men's quarterfinal field hockey match against Britain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Britain's Lee Morton, front, reacts after their loss in the men's quarterfinal field hockey match against India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Rajkumar Pal scores winning goal in the shoot-out during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Britain's goalkeeper Oliver Payne reacts after India's Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, right, scored a goal in the shoot-out during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring in the shoot-out during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match against Britain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Britain's Lee Morton celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Mandeep Singh reacts after a failed attempt to score during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Players of India Great Britain vie for the ball during the Hockey Men’s Quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, in Colombes, France.
India's captain Harmanpreet Singh (13) in action during the Hockey Men’s Quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, in Colombes, France.