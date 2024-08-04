Hockey

IND VS GB, Men's Hockey QFs Paris Olympics 2024: Clinical India Beat Great Britain In Shoot-Out To Enter Semifinals - In Pics

India defeated Great Britain 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to advance to the semifinals of the men's hockey event at the Paris Olympics, despite playing with 10 men for over 40 minutes. This marks India's second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Games. India went down to 10 men after Amit Rohidas received a red card for raising his stick against a Great Britain player. PR Sreejesh, the experienced goalkeeper playing in his final international tournament, made numerous crucial saves to protect the Indian goal. Despite being a player short, India took the lead with a goal from Harmanpreet Singh in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner, but Great Britain equalized through a goal from Lee Morton in the 27th minute.

Paris Olympics Field Hockey Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Jarmanpreet Singh, left, and teammates celebrates after winning the men's quarterfinal field hockey match against Britain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Paris Olympics Games Field Hockey
Paris Olympics Games Field Hockey Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Britain's Lee Morton, front, reacts after their loss in the men's quarterfinal field hockey match against India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

India vs Britain
India vs Britain Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Rajkumar Pal scores winning goal in the shoot-out during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Field Hockey
Field Hockey Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Britain's goalkeeper Oliver Payne reacts after India's Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, right, scored a goal in the shoot-out during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Olympic Games
Olympic Games Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring in the shoot-out during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match against Britain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

2024 Paris Olympic Games
2024 Paris Olympic Games Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Britain's Lee Morton celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

2024 Summer Olympic Games
2024 Summer Olympic Games Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Summer Olympic Games
Summer Olympic Games Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Mandeep Singh reacts after a failed attempt to score during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Olympic Games
Olympic Games Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Players of India Great Britain vie for the ball during the Hockey Men’s Quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, in Colombes, France.

Olympics 2024
Olympics 2024 Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's captain Harmanpreet Singh (13) in action during the Hockey Men’s Quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, in Colombes, France.

