Hockey

FIH Pro League 2023-24, Match Report: India Thrash Ireland 4-0 In Last Home Leg Encounter

The Netherlands and Australia are above India with 26 and 20 points respectively

PTI
PTI

February 25, 2024

Indian players celebrating after goal against Ireland in FIH Pro League 2023-24. Photo: X/ @diptamishra76
info_icon

The Indian men's hockey team blanked lower-ranked Ireland 4-0 to end their home leg of the FIH Pro League campaign on a winning note in Rourkela on Sunday. (More Hockey News)

Nilakanta Sharma (14th minute), Akashdeep Singh (15th), Gurjant Singh (38th) and Jugraj Singh (60th) were the goal scorers. Nilakanta and Jugraj got their goals from penalty corners while Akashdeep and Gurjant struck through field efforts.

India dominated the match and led 2-0 at the half-time.

The Indian team is currently placed in the third spot with 15 points from eight matches, with five wins (three outright and two shootouts) and three losses (one outright and two shootouts).

Mumbai Indians celebrate a Gujarat Giants wicket during match 3 of Women's Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - WPL T20 website
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024: Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail Power MI To Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Netherlands and Australia are above India with 26 and 20 points respectively.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will continue their FIH Pro League campaign in the European leg in May-June.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement