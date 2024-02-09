Sports

French Olympic Fencer Ysaora Thibus Suspended Over 'Abnormal' Doping Test

Thibus is a three-time Olympian in fencing and won the team foil silver medal at the last Olympics in Tokyo

Associated Press (AP)
Associated Press (AP)

February 9, 2024

French fencer Ysaora Thibus. Photo Courtesy: X/ @ffescrime

One of France's leading fencers has been suspended following an “abnormal” doping test result, less than six months before Paris hosts the Olympic Games. (More Sports News)

Ysaora Thibus is a three-time Olympian in fencing and won the team foil silver medal at the last Olympics in Tokyo. She was the individual world champion in foil in 2022.

The French Fencing Federation said in a statement Friday that it had been informed that a sample given by Thibus on Jan. 14 produced an “abnormal” result. It didn't name any substance. Thibus was provisionally suspended Thursday while the case is resolved.

The federation said Thibus denied intentionally taking a banned substance and “expressed total incomprehension, immense surprise and dismay” at the test result.

