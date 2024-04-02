Football

Wycombe's Chris Forino Wishes ‘Education and Blessings’ To Fan Who Racially Abused Him

File
Wycombe Wanderers’ Chris Forino Joseph celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley, London Photo: File
Wycombe defender Chris Forino has wished “education and blessings” to a fan who he claimed racially abused him during Saturday’s League One clash at Blackpool. (More Football News)

Forino reported an offensive remark during his side’s goalless draw at Bloomfield Road but managed to hold his composure in the moment and in a subsequent social media post.

The 23-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Firstly I want to say to the individual who made the racist remark I wish them nothing but education and blessings to be more open minded, there’s enough hatred in this world already.

“Blackpool and the officials handled the situation excellently so I thank them both.”

The Seasiders acknowledged the incident with a statement which read: “Blackpool Football Club is dismayed to confirm that a racist remark was directed at Wycombe player Chris Forino by a supporter during today’s League One fixture at Bloomfield Road.

“The player reported the incident to the match official at the time and the club will work with Wycombe to help identify the individual responsible. Blackpool condemn all forms of discrimination and continue to support the fight to eradicate racism from the sport and from society as a whole.”

Fans who may have witnessed the above have been urged to contact Blackpool or use the Report It app.

